Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,728 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 10.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -309.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $74,001.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,473.76. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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