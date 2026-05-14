Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,527 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $3,019,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zscaler from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.46.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,278,146.61. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.93 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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