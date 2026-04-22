Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 412,842 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 235.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 412,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.53.

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Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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