Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the quarter. Amrize comprises about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.75% of Amrize worth $532,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

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Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,944.16. This represents a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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