Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,374 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $80,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company's stock worth $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company's stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company's stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,765,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research reduced their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $239.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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