Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,369 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.35 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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