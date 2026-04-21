Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,207 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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