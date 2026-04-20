Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 228,408 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,911 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 228,408 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Chevron were worth $151,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chevron Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $184.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16. The firm has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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