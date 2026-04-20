Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 55,333 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,687 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $106,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $355.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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