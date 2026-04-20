Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,934 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 78,345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $83,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $251.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $206.63 and a 12 month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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