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Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $104.99 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
TotalEnergies logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank increased its Q4 holding in TotalEnergies by 160,812,400% to 1,608,125 shares—about $104.99 million, or roughly 0.07% of the company.
  • Other institutions also ramped up positions (notably Massachusetts Financial Services with 40,380,511 shares worth ~$2.64B), institutional ownership is 16.53%, and analysts' consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $77.54.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 160,812,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,124 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of TotalEnergies worth $104,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after buying an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,802,968 shares of the company's stock worth $601,804,000 after acquiring an additional 888,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $422,957,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,842,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,423,484 shares of the company's stock worth $211,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $45.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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