Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $153.79 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,952 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $153,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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