Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.91 Million Stake in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,310 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 298,611 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Stellantis were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Stellantis by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,524 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Stellantis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Stellantis N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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