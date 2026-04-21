Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $57.50 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,040 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elevance Health from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.38.

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Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3%

Elevance Health stock opened at $318.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.76. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $432.93.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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