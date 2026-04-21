Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,734 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 92,323 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Danaher were worth $62,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $265.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Danaher reported $2.06 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.94–1.95, showing year‑over‑year improvement and better profitability that beat expectations. Danaher (DHR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — Danaher reported $2.06 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.94–1.95, showing year‑over‑year improvement and better profitability that beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Guidance lifted — Management raised the upper end of FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of 8.350–8.550, signaling confidence in ongoing strength in biotech and life‑sciences end markets. That upward guidance is supportive for forward earnings expectations. Danaher Lifts Full-Year Forecast on Biotech, Life Sciences Gains

Guidance lifted — Management raised the upper end of FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of 8.350–8.550, signaling confidence in ongoing strength in biotech and life‑sciences end markets. That upward guidance is supportive for forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Bioprocessing demand driving results — Management and reporters cited double‑digit momentum in the Biotechnology & Life Sciences segment and strong demand for bioprocessing tools used in drug manufacturing, a durable end‑market that lifted shares in premarket trading. Danaher beats first-quarter profit estimates on strong bioprocessing demand

Bioprocessing demand driving results — Management and reporters cited double‑digit momentum in the Biotechnology & Life Sciences segment and strong demand for bioprocessing tools used in drug manufacturing, a durable end‑market that lifted shares in premarket trading. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly below estimates — Revenue came in at $5.95B vs. consensus ~$6.0B, a modest miss that tempers the beat and will be watched for signs of order patterns across segments. Management materials and the slide deck provide additional detail on segment trends. Danaher Reports First Quarter 2026 Results (Press Release / Slide Deck)

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.03 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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