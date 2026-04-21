Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 28,217 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,508 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $64,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,206,000 after buying an additional 278,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after buying an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,587 shares of the company's stock worth $705,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $219.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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