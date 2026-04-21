Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,843 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $44,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 120.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 545 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PayPal from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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