Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Humana worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Humana by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its holdings in Humana by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 113,467 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,826 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $217.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Humana from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Humana from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $215.00 to $158.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here