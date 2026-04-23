Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,081 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,708,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,000,840. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $367.13 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.55 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore increased their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.29.

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Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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