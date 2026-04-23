Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 34,953 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,056 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 34,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $356.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $376.12 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $383.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average is $252.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report).

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