ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,985 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 683,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $165,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 65,284 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.75.

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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