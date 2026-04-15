ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 45,516 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,516 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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