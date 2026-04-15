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Filtronic (LON:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Filtronic logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Filtronic hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 216 and last at GBX 208 on volume ~1,879,130 shares, with the stock sitting above its 50‑day (GBX 193.97) and 200‑day (GBX 164.80) moving averages.
  • Berenberg reiterated a Buy rating with a GBX 213 target and the sell‑side consensus is also "Buy" with an average target of GBX 213, implying modest upside from current levels.
  • Notable insider selling occurred on April 9—Michael Tyerman and Pete Magowan sold a combined 340,631 shares at GBX 205 (≈£698k total); insiders still own 4.6% of the company.
  • Interested in Filtronic? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216 and last traded at GBX 208, with a volume of 1879130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 213 target price on shares of Filtronic in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filtronic has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 213.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Filtronic

Filtronic Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Filtronic (LON:FTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Tyerman sold 240,631 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total value of £493,293.55. Also, insider Pete Magowan sold 100,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total value of £205,000. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Filtronic

(Get Free Report)

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today's data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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