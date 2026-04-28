Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post earnings of $0.8740 per share and revenue of $115.3050 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Finance of America Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Finance of America Companies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finance of America Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finance of America Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Urban Holdings L.L.C. Bto sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jeremy Prahm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,927,645. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,210,262 shares of company stock worth $32,271,588. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 5,866.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 239.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company's stock.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies NYSE: FOA is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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