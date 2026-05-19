Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) CIO Sells $118,080.00 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) CIO Jeremy Prahm sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 220,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,650.24. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeremy Prahm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Jeremy Prahm sold 5,228 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $111,826.92.

On Monday, April 20th, Jeremy Prahm sold 6,000 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $138,060.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jeremy Prahm sold 5,228 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $93,215.24.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jeremy Prahm sold 6,000 shares of Finance of America Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

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Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:FOA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $120.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Finance of America Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Finance of America Companies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Finance of America Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance of America Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 789,399 shares of the company's stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 669,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 5,866.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies NYSE: FOA is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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