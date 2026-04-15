Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at TD

Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$95.89.

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Finning International Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of FTT traded down C$4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$89.00. 120,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$37.03 and a 1-year high of C$98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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