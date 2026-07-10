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Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Firan Technology Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James Financial raised its price target on Firan Technology Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 28% upside from the current share price.
  • ATB Cormark also reiterated a C$30.00 target with an outperform rating, and MarketBeat says the overall consensus remains a Buy with a C$30.00 average target.
  • The stock fell to C$23.45 on Friday despite the bullish analyst view, while the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.20 on revenue of C$52.73 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the company's current price.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Firan Technology Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Firan Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTG traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$23.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,309. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$9.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.63. The company has a market cap of C$590.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.73.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.73 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group will post 0.4199717 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units: FTG Circuits: A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace: Designs, certifies, manufactures, and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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