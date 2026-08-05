First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.02 and traded as high as C$23.08. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.91, with a volume of 595,546 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperformer" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.40 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.40 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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