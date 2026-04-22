First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

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First Community Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 83,576 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,036. The company has a market cap of $287.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Community has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $31.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. First Community had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,349 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company's stock.

About First Community

First Community Financial Corp. NASDAQ: FCCO is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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