First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $172.7010 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FFIN alerts: Sign Up

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,956.12. This trade represents a 2.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,582 shares of the bank's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the bank's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the bank's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company's core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Financial Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Financial Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While First Financial Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here