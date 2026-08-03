First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $81.9840, with a volume of 3458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

Get THFF alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THFF

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.32%.The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana's payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,637 shares of the bank's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the bank's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,165 shares of the bank's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,302 shares of the bank's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company's stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Financial Corporation Indiana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Financial Corporation Indiana wasn't on the list.

While First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here