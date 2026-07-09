First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.46 and traded as high as $75.93. First Financial Corporation Indiana shares last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 92,814 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THFF

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.57 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,647 shares of the bank's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,845 shares of the bank's stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company's stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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