First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

FR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 1,253,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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