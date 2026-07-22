First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. 1,157,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,386. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 12.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is 77.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 341,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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