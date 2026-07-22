First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 45.98%.The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.120-3.200 EPS.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.29.

View Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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