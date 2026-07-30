First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share by the mining company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

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First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:AG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,050,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,092. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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