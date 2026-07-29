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First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
First Mining Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Mining Gold shares fell 1.6% to C$0.61, with trading volume down 46% from the average. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages were C$0.57 and C$0.56, respectively.
  • HC Wainwright raised its price target from C$1.20 to C$1.40. The company has a consensus “Buy” rating and a consensus target price of C$1.05.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including director Keith Neumeyer’s purchase of 250,000 shares and Richard Huang’s acquisition of 100,000 shares. Insiders bought 525,964 shares worth about C$394,695 over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 2,139,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,948,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

View Our Latest Report on FF

First Mining Gold Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of C$844.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 46,592,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$36,342,394.14. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Richard Huang acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,339,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,637,836.20. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 525,964 shares of company stock valued at $394,695. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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