First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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