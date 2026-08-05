First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.8850, but opened at $26.53. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $30.8520, with a volume of 3,049 shares changing hands.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FQVLF. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider First Quantum Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Quantum Minerals wasn't on the list.

While First Quantum Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here