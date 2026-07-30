First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from First Solar's conference call:

Record quarterly performance: First Solar reported more than $1 billion in Q2 sales, approximately 57% gross margin, $423 million in net income, and $644 million in adjusted EBITDA, while cumulative module sales surpassed 100 gigawatts.

First Solar reported more than $1 billion in Q2 sales, approximately 57% gross margin, $423 million in net income, and $644 million in adjusted EBITDA, while cumulative module sales surpassed 100 gigawatts. Contracted backlog stood at 45.1 gigawatts worth $13.6 billion , with deliveries extending through 2030; the company also added approximately 1.9 gigawatts of U.S. bookings at about $0.36 per watt and cited strong demand from hyperscaler-related projects.

, with deliveries extending through 2030; the company also added approximately 1.9 gigawatts of U.S. bookings at about $0.36 per watt and cited strong demand from hyperscaler-related projects. First Solar reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and said its South Carolina finishing facility remains on track to begin production in the second half of 2026. CuRe technology is outperforming expectations, with its broader deployment expected to support efficiency, customer value, and margins.

Trade-policy uncertainty remains a key risk. The company is awaiting decisions on the Section 232 polysilicon and derivatives investigation, FEOC rules, and other tariffs before determining the long-term use of approximately 1.8 gigawatts of Southeast Asian capacity, which is currently generating about $30 million per quarter in underutilization costs.

The company is awaiting decisions on the Section 232 polysilicon and derivatives investigation, FEOC rules, and other tariffs before determining the long-term use of approximately 1.8 gigawatts of Southeast Asian capacity, which is currently generating about $30 million per quarter in underutilization costs. First Solar continues to face elevated input and logistics costs, including domestic freight that can approach international shipping economics; management described the commodity-cost environment as challenging despite ongoing efforts to improve throughput, automation, and product efficiency.

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First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.33.

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar reported second-quarter diluted EPS of $3.92, well above analyst estimates of roughly $2.74–$2.90 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $644 million from $560 million. First Solar Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

First Solar reported second-quarter diluted EPS of $3.92, well above analyst estimates of roughly $2.74–$2.90 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $644 million from $560 million. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 net sales guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion and maintained expectations for third-quarter module sales of 3.9 GW to 4.5 GW and adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $775 million. First Solar Second Quarter Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 net sales guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion and maintained expectations for third-quarter module sales of 3.9 GW to 4.5 GW and adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $775 million. Positive Sentiment: First Solar ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash and a contracted sales backlog of 45.1 GW, supporting long-term revenue visibility. First Solar Q2 Revenue and Profit

First Solar ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash and a contracted sales backlog of 45.1 GW, supporting long-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue totaled $1.06 billion, essentially matching estimates but declining about 4% year over year. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $5.05 billion, slightly below the approximately $5.1 billion analyst consensus. First Solar Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue totaled $1.06 billion, essentially matching estimates but declining about 4% year over year. Full-year guidance has a midpoint of $5.05 billion, slightly below the approximately $5.1 billion analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Customer contract terminations reduced revenue and offset higher third-party module sales, highlighting continued execution and demand risks despite the sizable backlog. First Solar Sales Fall on Contract Cancellations

Customer contract terminations reduced revenue and offset higher third-party module sales, highlighting continued execution and demand risks despite the sizable backlog. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action alleging misleading statements about tariff impacts and international production challenges. The allegations remain unresolved, but the litigation adds headline and potential financial risk. First Solar Shareholder Action Reminder

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $211.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $2,314,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,189,465.08. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $107,383.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,622,428.56. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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