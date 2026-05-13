First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $275.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the solar cell manufacturer's stock. Argus' price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Glj Research cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.03.

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First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 612,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. First Solar has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $2,820,776.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,100. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This trade represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 81,204 shares of company stock worth $16,043,186 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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