First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $294.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the solar cell manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Zacks Research upgraded First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.82.

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First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $23.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.03. 4,031,350 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,497. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.14. First Solar has a 12-month low of $176.47 and a 12-month high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by $1.02. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 32.47%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. The trade was a 30.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 566 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $122,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,918.34. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $282 from $279 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The action likely supported the stock by reinforcing optimism about First Solar’s earnings outlook. Guggenheim price-target report

implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The action likely supported the stock by reinforcing optimism about First Solar’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity was unusually heavy, with traders purchasing 27,989 calls—about 37% above typical daily volume. This suggests increased speculative or hedging interest in a potential further advance, although options activity does not guarantee a bullish outcome.

with traders purchasing 27,989 calls—about 37% above typical daily volume. This suggests increased speculative or hedging interest in a potential further advance, although options activity does not guarantee a bullish outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial reiterated its “Hold” rating, indicating that at least one analyst remains cautious about the shares’ risk-reward balance. Truist Financial rating report

indicating that at least one analyst remains cautious about the shares’ risk-reward balance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a pending securities class-action lawsuit against First Solar and certain officers. The complaints allege federal securities-law violations involving investors who bought shares between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. The August 24, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status adds to the near-term legal and reputational overhang, though the allegations have not been proven. First Solar securities lawsuit notice

The complaints allege federal securities-law violations involving investors who bought shares between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. The August 24, 2026 deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status adds to the near-term legal and reputational overhang, though the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit notices reference investor losses following analyst downgrades tied to tariff and production risks. These issues could continue to pressure valuation if they affect First Solar’s margins, deliveries, or future guidance.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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