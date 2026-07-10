First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 88.0% in June

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First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEM Get Free Report ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,802 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 273,552 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 76,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,893. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1899 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85,543 shares of the company's stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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