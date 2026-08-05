Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FEX reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $140.33 and last changing hands at $140.30, up from its previous close of $137.69. The ETF has a $1.62 billion market capitalization and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.
  • The fund declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2669 per share, equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $1.07 and a 0.8% yield.
  • Institutional interest increased, with several firms initiating positions and Farther Finance Advisors expanding its stake by 447.2%. FEX tracks an enhanced large-cap index that selects S&P 500 stocks using growth and value factors.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.33 and last traded at $140.30, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines