First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEX Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.33 and last traded at $140.30, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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