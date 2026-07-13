First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Get FTA alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session's volume of 36,575 shares.The stock last traded at $98.8750 and had previously closed at $98.08.

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,829 shares of the company's stock worth $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company's stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,307 shares of the company's stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company's stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here