First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

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First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Company Profile

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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