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First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • MDIV announced a monthly dividend of $0.052 per share, with an ex-dividend and record date of April 21 and a payable date of April 30, implying an annualized yield of about 3.8%.
  • The fund is an exchange-traded fund managed by First Trust that tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed income assets—dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs and a high-yield bond ETF—launched August 14, 2012.
  • MDIV recently traded around $16.51 with a 50-day/200-day moving average of $16.44/$16.07, a one-year range of $15.42–$16.81, a market cap of about $406.15 million, P/E of 14.11 and beta of 0.57.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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