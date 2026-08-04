First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

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First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYX Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.68 and last traded at $145.8350, with a volume of 5601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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