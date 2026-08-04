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First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FYX reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $145.68 and last at $145.8350, up from its prior close of $144.27. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages were $139.68 and $129.83, respectively.
  • The fund increased its quarterly dividend to $0.4369 per share, up from $0.20, implying an annualized payout of about $1.75 and a 1.2% yield.
  • Institutional ownership activity was positive, with several firms increasing their stakes or establishing new positions in the small-cap ETF.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.68 and last traded at $145.8350, with a volume of 5601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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