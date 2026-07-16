First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $28.5740 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $30,887.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,581,911.08. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 37.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Western Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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