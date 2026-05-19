FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Sells $679,230.00 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) insider Howard Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $679,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,337,042.46. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 276,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. FirstCash's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,866,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 237.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FirstCash by 67.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

View Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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