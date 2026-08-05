FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.25.

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FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 142,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.31. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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